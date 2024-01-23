TICKETS

Tickets are on sale now and attendance is limited. Reserve your spot today by purchasing tickets here.

THE EVENT

L.A. Times B2B Publishing presents our second annual Orange County Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards. The event will take place on March 28, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Marriott Irvine Spectrum.

The half-day event will feature two components. The Awards Luncheon will recognize accomplished female leaders from corporations and non-profit organizations throughout Orange County who have achieved remarkable success and accomplishments in 10 award categories. Before the awards luncheon, we will host two enlightening panel discussions featuring top business leaders, both designed to inform and inspire.

NOMINEES

See the complete list of nominees here.

AGENDA

11:00 a.m.

Check-In & Networking Hour

12:00 p.m.

Panel Discussions

12:45 p.m.

Lunch & Awards Presentation

PANEL DISCUSSIONS

The Power of Giving Back

Inspiring speakers will discuss the significant role that women business leaders have in the success of the nonprofit community in Southern California.



SPEAKERS

Sue Grant Founder/Volunteer CEO

The Literacy Project

LinkedIn Susan B. Parks President and CEO

Orange County United Way

LinkedIn

Breaking Unseen Barriers and Addressing Common Challenges Unique to Women in Business

Panelists will speak to common issues that affect women both professionally and personally and advise on how best to address challenges concerning managing wealth, raising capital, work/life balance and cultivating a strong workplace culture.

SPEAKERS

Letitia Berbaum Co-Founder and COO

The Zandbergen Group

LinkedIn

more speakers to be announced soon.

See all upcoming events, and see all of our B2B nomination opportunities.