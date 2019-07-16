Following the Billy Graham rule doesn’t make you noble. It makes you a sexist dinosaur

Forgive us from stating the obvious, but the best way to not be accused of sexual misconduct is to not engage in sexual misconduct. Avoiding women to keep your reputation clean is more punitive than noble. In fact, it’s sexism — and a particularly pernicious form of it because it is masquerading as courtesy. Being excluded from private confabs with the boss and other opportunities in and out of the office that men use to bond and to advance poses as much potential harm to a woman’s career as having a boss who makes lewd suggestions.