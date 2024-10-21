Advertisement
Opinion

Column: Sorry, Trump. Americans know how a ‘real man’ should act

Kamala Harris walking on an outdoor stage
Vice President Kamala Harris appears in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Friday, part of a blitz through the battleground state.
(Bill Pugliano / Getty Images)
By LZ GrandersonColumnist 
Share via
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 

The saddest part about Donald Trump talking about the size of Arnold Palmer’s penis during a recent campaign stop is that it’s not even the first time the 78-year-old has gone below the belt looking for votes.

Stipple-style portrait illustration of LZ Granderson

Opinion Columnist

LZ Granderson

LZ Granderson writes about culture, politics, sports and navigating life in America.

Read more from LZ Granderson

Remember back in 2016, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) mocked Trump by saying “you know what they say about men with small hands … you can’t trust ’em.” Trump — who has stubby fingers — couldn’t ignore Rubio’s sophomoric jab, so he defended the size of his penis on national television during a debate: “I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee.”

For what it’s worth, Trump also guaranteed that Mexico would pay for a border wall. That didn’t happen.

Advertisement
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 6: (L-R) Sean Combs, Donald Trump and Melania Trump attend GUCCI and MADONNA host A NIGHT TO BENEFIT RAISING MALAWI AND UNICEF at the United Nations on February 6, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by JOE SCHILDHORN/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Opinion

Granderson: Trump ‘loves’ Black men? He has a history of calling for their executions

Look who’s leading the group Black Men for Trump, and you’ll see the former president’s real values. (He doesn’t have any.)

Oct. 15, 2024

You know what actually did happen in Mexico? Our friends to the south elected their first female president, Claudia Sheinbaum, whose term began this month.

In fact, Sheinbaum is one of nine current female heads of state in the United Nations who are also their country’s first female leaders. Something tells me below-the-belt jokes weren’t a determining factor in their elections. While it’s true girls typically mature faster than boys, one would think that by the time a man becomes a grandfather, like Trump, his need to boast about his manliness would have faded away.

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump holds a chart as he talks with reporters after receiving a briefing on Hurricane Dorian in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. A report from the National Academy of Public Administration released on Monday, June 15, 2020 says that NOAA’s acting chief Neil Jacobs and its then-communications director, Julie Kay Roberts, twice breached the agency’s rules designed to protect scientists and their work from political interference, putting out a press statement that “did not follow NOAA’s normal proves and appear to be the result of strong external pressure.” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Opinion

Granderson: Disasters like Helene and Milton test leaders. Trump fails every time

In a crisis, Donald Trump’s instinct is to lie and/or file for bankruptcy. Not a good look.

Oct. 11, 2024

And yet with roughly two weeks left before the election — and the world watching — here we are, America.

Advertisement

Here. We. Are.

Because of the presence of Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the Democratic ticket, Republicans are doubling down on ridiculous “alpha male” rhetoric in hopes of appealing to men on the fence about female leadership.

After Harris selected Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota as her running mate, conservatives said the former high school football coach wasn’t manly enough. First, they went after his two decades of military service. Then his support of LGBTQ+ students at his school. Then, oddly enough, his hobbies.

FILE - In this April 30, 2021 file photo, Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks at Union Station in Raleigh, N.C. Emhoff, the spouse of Vice President Kamala Harris, is taking his first solo trip abroad and will lead a delegation to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo later this month. President Joe Biden was expected to make the announcement Tuesday.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, Pool)

Opinion

Granderson: What would it mean for Americans if Doug Emhoff became ‘first gentleman’?

He would represent the kind of men who support women. He would show the nation that his Jewish values are American values.

Aug. 30, 2024

Walz served as co-chair of the Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus and hosted deer hunting events as governor. When Walz took reporters pheasant hunting with him recently, Trump’s son Eric said: “Of course Walz has to restore his reputation to the male voter.”

Advertisement

“I don’t think you can restore your reputation by, you know, kind of haphazardly going in a field and pretending you’re a great hunter,” he said.

No, according to Eric, it’s his father who is more masculine — the candidate whose face is caked with cosmetics, the one who loves to sway to the gay anthem “YMCA.” Or maybe Sen. JD Vance of Ohio is supposed to butch up the Republican ticket, with his beard and his flannel as Midwesterner drag, even though he’s a millionaire from Silicon Valley who appears to be wearing eyeliner.

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 13, 2024 - Governor Tim Walz, vice presidential nominee, delivers remarks at the AFSCME's 46th International Convention in Los Angeles on August 13, 2024. Walz was joined by AFSCME President Lee Saunders and public service workers from all over the U.S. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Opinion

Granderson: Tim Walz took a stand when queer kids needed an advocate

His version of masculinity involves standing up for others. Someone should alert Harrison Butker the world has changed for the better, thanks to leaders like Walz.

Aug. 16, 2024

Seeing Trump scoop fries behind a McDonald’s counter on Sunday, when we all know he’s not accustomed to serving others, only highlights the level of cosplay happening. Harris worked at McDonald’s when she was in college, and Trump keeps claiming that she did not. I guess the lifelong millionaire made that appearance in an apron to try to seem … like a “real man”?

At a recent Harris campaign stop in Grand Rapids, Mich., I asked several men in the crowd about the GOP’s narrative that Democrats are a bunch of betas. To be honest with you, they couldn’t stop laughing. As one voter puts it: “How are we the soft ones, and none of them have the [strength] to stand up to Trump?”

It’s a good question.

Sure, politically it makes sense for a Republican not to make an enemy out of Trump, but how much does a person’s integrity cost in this cowardly world? Trump called GOP Sen. Ted Cruz’s wife ugly, and the tough guy from Texas is still right there supporting him without an apology. Trump called Rubio “little,” and the tough guy from Florida hasn’t left his side.

As a Michigan native, I know a thing or two about what’s considered masculine in the Midwest. Things like cutting your neighbor’s lawn or helping to push a car out of the snow. Having humility and telling the truth.

Advertisement

On the other hand, there’s Trump: known for mocking the military service of veterans and fallen soldiers; not paying carpenters and electricians for their work; making fun of people with disabilities; lying about volunteer work after a national tragedy such as Sept. 11. None of these things prevented Trump from becoming president, but they sure disqualify him from being seen as a “real man” in the eyes of Americans in the Midwest or anywhere else.

The disconnect between Trump’s macho claims and his pathetic record highlights the greatest threat to masculinity in this country. It isn’t a female president or drag queens. It’s Republican cosplay.

@LZGranderson

More to Read

OpinionPoliticsOp-EdElection 2024
LZ Granderson

LZ Granderson is an Opinion columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He arrived in 2019 as The Times’ sports and culture columnist. Granderson is also a political contributor for ABC News. A fellow at the Institute of Politics at the University of Chicago as well as the Hechinger Institute at Columbia University, the Emmy award winner appears regularly on The Times’ Spectrum News 1’s daily news magazine program, “L.A. Times Today.” Granderson joined CNN as a political contributor and columnist in 2009 before joining ABC in 2015. He spent 17 years at ESPN in a variety of roles, including NBA editor for ESPN The Magazine, senior writer for Page 2 and co-host of TV’s “SportsNation.” In 2011, Granderson was named Journalist of the Year by the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Assn., and his columns have been recognized by the National Assn. of Black Journalists as well as the Online News Assn. His podcast for ABC News, “Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson,” has won numerous honors, including a GLAAD award. His TED Talk on LGBTQ equality has more than 1.7 million views.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Opinion

Advertisement
Advertisement