The Cadiz project to drain the desert is a bad idea

A bill in the state Legislature — Senate Bill 307 by Sen. Richard Roth (D-Riverside) — would require the project to be reviewed by the State Lands Commission and the Department of Fish and Wildlife. It ought not to be necessary, given the USGS findings. But when politics outflanks science, it doesn’t hurt to add a little more science. That’s especially true now, when California is finally seeing a generation of more responsible proposals for supplying urban water through recycling and other sustainable methods that don’t require extraction of natural resources from distant, and environmentally sensitive, lands.