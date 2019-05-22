Bribe Hollywood to boycott Georgia? Nope

What would happen if Georgia, Alabama and other states with lawmakers opposed to abortion rights retaliated and increased their tax credits to woo film productions to stay — or to leave California? The entertainment industry already plays states against one another to elicit the biggest tax breaks; AB 1442 would simply give the studios a bigger financial prize for winning that game. And why would California reward productions that chose to chase incentive dollars rather than those that stayed in the Golden State all along? It’s a race to the bottom, and the only folks who would benefit are the movie moguls who work the tax breaks to their advantage.