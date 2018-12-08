Just say no to more Southern California sprawl

The property is currently open space of grasslands and rolling hills — a stretch of land that’s at “high” (or “very high”) risk of wildfires, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Between 1964 and 2015, state fire officials recorded 31 wildfires larger than 100 acres within five miles of Centennial, including four within the project’s boundaries. The vast majority of wildfires are caused by humans, including sparks from vehicles and power lines, so developing in wildland areas only increases the risk of fires and puts more people in harm's way.