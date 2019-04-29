California is weighing bills — some helpful, others vicious — to rein in charter schools

Here’s a bill with nothing to recommend it: AB 1506, which would cap the number of charter schools, in each school district and statewide, at the number operating on Jan. 1, 2020. It’s a transparent attempt by the California Teachers Assn. to halt the charter movement in its tracks. But there’s nothing magical about the number of charter schools operating at the end of this year, and it makes no sense to debate the merits of a cap before the state fully studies how charters might benefit education here — or harm it. (In fact, it has launched but not yet completed a study of the financial impact of the existing 1,300 or so charters.) No one knows the right number of charter schools for California; such decisions should be based on unbiased evidence, not ham-fisted politics.