The old and maddening story about child protection in L.A. County

The audit cited shortcomings in background checks of grandparents and others who step in to take care of children who must temporarily be removed from their homes. Those checks are essential, because the department tries to place kids with relatives rather than foster care whenever possible. One study after another shows far better outcomes for children who are sent for a time to live with their adult relatives than those sent to be with strangers in foster care, no matter how caring and responsible the foster parents are; but the department must be assured that the relatives’ homes are safe. Social workers must be confident they are not sending children to live in risky conditions or with dangerous relatives.