There's no quick fix to our trade standoff with China

Yet the collateral damage from the tariffs Trump has imposed is significant and would grow considerably worse, both in the U.S. and elsewhere, if negotiations fell through and Trump slapped China with even more tariffs. Soybeans are a good example — inventories of unsold American beans have doubled, and the Chinese purchase reported this week is about one-eighth of what farmers had been hoping for. Or look at solar panels, where U.S. tariffs on imports have led major installations to fall by 30%, according to an industry group. The direct benefit to U.S. panel makers can’t offset the indirect harms to the rest of the country’s solar power industry. Similarly, Trump’s tariffs on steel imports are raising prices and reducing demand for other U.S. goods, according to a new report from a business advocacy group.