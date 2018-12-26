Tackling low college graduation rates for black and Latino students

Students who are the first in their family to attend college — more common among black and Latino students — find it especially hard to navigate the experience and are at higher risk of dropping out. They often feel isolated among students with more privileged backgrounds. They may not know how to find a study group or understand how to communicate with professors or put together a course plan. Though they may have excelled in high school, their schools may have done a poor job of preparing them for the more demanding work of college. And even with generous scholarships, the financial burden might be more than they and their families can handle.