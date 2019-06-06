Remember D-day, to ensure it’s not needed again

Even the youngest soldiers who stormed the beaches at Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944, and who live among us today are well into their 90s, so this 75th anniversary of D-day is the final big observance before the memory barrier — the line that separates events lived and witnessed by people still able to talk about them and those that are known only through accounts from people who are no longer alive, or from stories retold by people who weren’t there. D-day’s survivors are among the last ambassadors from the first half of the 20th century, an era when America at first rejected foreign entanglements but ultimately engaged.