The No. 1 debate question for Democrats: Who can undo Trump’s damage?

We’re eager of course to hear the candidates delineate their positions on issues of domestic and foreign policy — from how to provide quality healthcare to more Americans to how to address the crisis of college debt to how to respond to foreign policy challenges in Iran, North Korea, China, Russia and elsewhere. But this year, we’re also especially interested — and we suspect many Democratic voters will be as well — in whether the candidates can demonstrate that they possess the basic qualities of character and gravitas that are so lamentably lacking in the incumbent.