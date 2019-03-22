The drought's over? Sure. But our hydrological bank account is still drained

The word “drought” doesn’t really work in California or the rest of the arid West, where we sometimes go years without much precipitation but can manage a sustainable water supply if we recycle wastewater and capture the few raindrops that do fall, so we can use each gallon many times over. We think of “drought” as a shortage of the stuff that falls from the sky, but that misleads us into thinking that the rain alone is our salvation or destruction. We should think instead of our hydrological bank account — and do more to sustain a healthy level of water assets, regardless of how much rain the water year brings.