So-called ‘women’s issues' need a front seat in the 2020 presidential race

And the male Democratic candidates support equal pay and paid family leave as well. Of course they do. Not only because it’s the right position, but also because female voters — 59% of whom voted Democratic in the midterm elections — were pivotal in helping Democrats retake the House, and will be just as important to the party in the 2020 presidential race. Politically, Democratic candidates would be fools not to support issues that women care about. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in particular has given women’s rights an important place in his campaign platform. (He and all the other U.S. senators in the race are co-sponsors of the Paycheck Fairness Act, which is stalled in the Senate after passing the House).