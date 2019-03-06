Don’t judge a lawyer by his client. Even if that client is Harvey Weinstein

The students who are criticizing Sullivan this time make an additional argument: that by defending Weinstein, he compromises his role as the live-in faculty dean. According to the university, faculty deans at Harvard “set the tone for the house in its activities and in its function as a close-knit community.” The concern, apparently, is that students who have been victims of sexual assault or sexual harassment won’t feel comfortable expressing their concerns to the man who defended Harvey Weinstein.