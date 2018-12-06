Another day, another pay-to-play allegation in City Hall

What’s more, it is legally and ethically questionable for an elected official to ask for donations to a charity in which his spouse is employed as a fundraiser. It’s also problematic — and potentially a crime — for an elected official to direct city employees to solicit donations to benefit his spouse. A spouse, by the way, who was being groomed to replace Huizar when his terms ends in 2020. Richelle Huizar dropped her City Council campaign after the FBI raids.