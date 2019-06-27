L.A. County is paying millions for a replacement jail — without an actual plan

What is it that the county is building? Is it a treatment-centered jail? That’s the $2.2 billion CCTF, which the supervisors already rejected. Is it a large, locked mental hospital on the jail campus where patients are inmates, and both they and the psychiatric staff are under the authority of law enforcement? That’s CCTF by another name. Is it the same thing under the authority of psychiatric staff? Maybe, but who knows? Is it a small, locked mental health facility on the jail campus networked with other facilities around the county that include both secure beds and unlocked ones as circumstances, including public safety, require? That’s what some supervisors may have thought they were going for.