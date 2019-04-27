Where is Xavier Becerra on the Orange County jail snitch probe?

Now Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer is starting his own investigation, and good for him. He ought to be able to find out how his own office (under his predecessor, Tony Rackauckas) contributed to a pattern of misconduct that led to a number of otherwise valid criminal prosecutions being thrown out. Of course, there’s a built-in conflict in investigating one’s own office, and it could cut in either direction: Critics might wonder whether Spitzer was being less than thorough in an effort to protect his troops, but there’s an equal concern that he could be overzealous, given the fact that the scandal occurred under Rackauckas, Spitzer’s longtime adversary whom he defeated late last year.