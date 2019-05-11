Jail is no place for mothers, or mothers-to-be

Early this year, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors wisely dropped a plan to move the county’s more than 2,000 female inmates from a jail in Lynwood to a former ICE detention center in Lancaster, in large part because the distance would make it exceedingly difficult for children to visit their locked-up mothers. Now, what to do with all those inmates? Certainly the county, which has made great strides in diverting mentally ill inmates from jail to treatment, can look to places like Texas and find safe alternatives to jail for mothers, and mothers-to-be.