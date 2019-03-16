The problem with LAPD's predictive policing

This same issue is at the center of discussions about using risk assessment tools in bail reform, where algorithms are proposed in lieu of printed bail schedules to help judges decide which suspects to keep in jail and which to release without bail pending trial. It shows up in child welfare policy, where “structured decision-making” programs are meant to help social workers decide when to remove children from their homes and when to leave them in place. It is likely to appear in parole hearings, as boards weigh whether to keep convicts behind bars or set them free. In each arena, there is a legitimate concern that algorithms will perpetuate long-standing biases rather than eliminate them. Along the way, it will turn decision makers into tools, rather than the other way around.