Marijuana should be legal, but there are still good reasons to curtail pot advertising

The study suggests that both the prevalence and visibility of pot shops may influence the way young people perceive and use marijuana. It builds on earlier research from Rand that found that teenagers in Southern California were increasingly bombarded by pot ads. In 2010, 25% of teens said they had seen at least one medical marijuana advertisement during the previous three months; by 2017, 70% of teens had seen an ad. The teens who had seen the most ads were more likely to have used marijuana in the previous month and more likely to expect to use it again.