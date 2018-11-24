Americans may be ready for Medicare for all, but Congress isn't

Now that the 2018 election has swung control of the U.S. House of Representatives from right to left, some progressive Democrats are pushing for a vote in the new Congress on Medicare for all, a national health insurance program covering all Americans without charging premiums, deductibles or co-pays. They seem to have the public on their side, at least conceptually: Exit polls on Nov. 6 found that healthcare was the leading issue for those casting ballots, and this summer, a poll by Reuters-Ipsos found that 70% of Americans — including 52% of Republicans — favored the idea of Medicare for all.