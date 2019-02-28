Michael Cohen may not be 'star witness' material, but his testimony rings true

The hearing didn’t prove anything or bring much to light that the public hadn’t already heard, generating at best a few new leads for investigators. But what it surely did is remind us of a couple of depressing truths: that lawmakers’ virulent partisanship makes it harder for Congress to find the facts, and that a president who supposedly sought to drain the swamp has instead caused us all to be dragged through the mud by ugly people accusing each other of ugly things.