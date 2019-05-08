Are migrant families still being separated at the border? We need to find out. Now

More broadly, the Trump administration — despite making immigration one of its front-burner issues — has failed utterly to come up with workable and legal strategies for dealing with the arrival and lawful asylum requests of tens of thousands of people. Many of them will ultimately not qualify; rampant crime and intolerable hardship do not qualify as “persecution” for the purposes of receiving asylum. But they have a right to ask, and the government’s inhumane efforts to slam the door in their faces runs counter to the law and to our international obligations. It’s inexcusable for the government to add to the trauma these families have already suffered by tearing them apart on flimsy pretexts.