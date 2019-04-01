Employers have no business policing black people's natural hairstyles

For the most part, black employees who are challenged on the issue have simply shed their hairstyles and complied with grooming policies. As have students. Last year, a high school wrestler was forced by a referee to give up his dreadlocks or forfeit his game. The heart-wrenching scene of an official slicing off the athlete’s locks as the teenager stood there forlornly made national news. State Sen. Holly Mitchell (D-Los Angeles) remembers being shocked by that scene, but she’s heard numerous anecdotes from people who’d felt judged for having locks or braids or compelled to give up their own unstraightened hairstyles. Mitchell, who wears her hair in locks, says some people even suggested her hairstyle could hurt her chance of winning election.