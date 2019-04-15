Despite bungled debut of ‘motor voter’ law, it’s delivering new voters as promised

And all of it might have been avoided if state officials had heeded some pretty big red flags. A Times examination of more than 1,000 state documents showed that there were adequate warnings months in advance that the new motor voter system and the DMV itself weren’t ready. And then there was the incident less than a week before the launch suggesting that the software might have been attacked and compromised by hackers in Croatia. Meanwhile, the DMV was already struggling to keep up with the onslaught of people seeking Real ID-compliant licenses, which will be needed to board domestic planes starting in 2020. Lines, and customer anger, were building.