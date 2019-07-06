California needs housing, but not in mountain lion country

But here’s the problem: If the lions were to be listed for protection, it would mean that any housing development or transportation project would be legally required to avoid harming lions’ habitats and to preserve their pathways to open spaces and “connectivity” to the habitats of other mountain lions. And California is in the midst of a desperate housing crisis that is fueling homelessness, harming low-income communities and making it harder to attract and retain businesses; policymakers at the state and local level are strongly encouraging new construction and development.