Robert Mueller is a man of too few words about Trump and obstruction

On Wednesday, Mueller did little to clarify the issue. He reiterated that “if we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said that.” But he also noted that his office didn’t “make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime.” He then cited the Justice Department’s view that a sitting president couldn’t be indicted. “And beyond department policy,” Mueller said, “we were guided by principles of fairness. It would be unfair to potentially accuse somebody of a crime when there can be no court resolution of an actual charge.”