A judge says a museum can keep its Nazi-looted art. That’s just not right.

Officials at the museum, which is owned by the Kingdom of Spain and operated by a foundation, say they would not have purchased the Pissarro had they known it had been looted. “If the investigation had revealed the slightest problem or if we (the advisors), or the Kingdom or the Foundation had had the slightest doubt about any painting (in terms of title or artistic authorship) it would have been immediately excluded,” a former legal advisor to the museum told the court.