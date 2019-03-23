The death penalty is wrong, but it's still the law in California

We live in a democracy, and the people of California have said repeatedly that they want the death penalty. In fact, in 2016 they said they wanted to speed up the process by streamlining and rushing appeals, among other steps. But with the state Supreme Court throwing out key parts of that proposition as unenforceable, voters should be given another chance to consider the death penalty now that they see that they sought the impossible — a fair, just and fast capital punishment system — and that the just, moral and less expensive path forward is to end the death penalty once and for all.