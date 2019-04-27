Paper receipts aren't just wasteful, they may be bad for your health

It seems unbelievable, but it’s true. Sales receipts handed out by most retailers are usually printed on thermal paper using heat rather than ink. This process results in shiny slips of paper that are coated with bisphenol A or bisphenol S, endocrine-disrupting industrial chemicals that can be absorbed through the skin and into the bloodstream. These chemicals act like hormones and there is growing concern that they may be causing cancer, infertility and birth defects, among other things. The Food and Drug Administration banned bisphenol A, or BPA, from being used in baby bottles and sippy cups in 2012, and California has added it to the Proposition 65 list of hazardous chemicals that require consumer warnings. Because of BPA’s negative press, it has been replaced in many uses with bisphenol S, a chemical cousin. But it may be no safer; studies show it acts the same way in the body.