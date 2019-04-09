Pepper-spraying arrests reveal deep problems in L.A. County's Probation Department

The second takeaway is that there is something seriously wrong in the county’s Probation Department and the network of facilities it operates. In the halls, which house youths who have been arrested for serious offenses and are awaiting court hearings, and in the camps, where sentenced youths are supposed to receive guidance, a portion of the staff seems so unsuited or ill-equipped for their jobs that they lash out criminally. At meetings of a panel charged with recommending changes in the way the department is overseen, some deputy probation officers discuss the juveniles they are supposed to mentor as if they were dangerous animals. At a recent Board of Supervisors meeting, some officers sat in the audience and hooted approval as witnesses described juveniles in ugly racist terms.