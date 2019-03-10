Time’s running out on daylight saving shift

What Congress should not do is allow states to do their own thing, or force the nation to keep observing this outdated time shift. There’s just no good reason to keep skipping back and forth in time every year. The length of day does not increase; even all our fancy technology can’t alter the tilt of Earth's axis as it orbits the sun. We don’t save energy; the expected large-scale energy savings that drove the invention of daylight saving time during World War I never materialized in peacetime. And though many people were told that the shift had something to do with agriculture, farmers apparently couldn’t care less about the numbers displayed on our timekeeping devices. In fact, farmers were the main opponents of the 1949 ballot initiative that started the clock-changing tradition in California.