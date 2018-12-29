Police: Stop resisting the new disclosure law on officer conduct

The Los Angeles Police Department, to its credit and unlike the Inglewood police, preserves the information gathered in the course of use-of-force and disciplinary investigations. So yes, that means there are old records that could be the subject of public requests. And yes, to produce them the department may have to sift through paper files, VHS tapes and other outmoded storage formats and then digitize the results. Citing one use-of-force case, Moore wrote in his letter that the file includes more than 2,000 pages, 11 hours of video, 18 hours of audio, 813 photos, and three hours of radio and 911 call time — and would take 267 work hours to review for release.