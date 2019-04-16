The rise of robots doesn't have to mean the fall of human workers

The question is how we automate without leaving workers behind. Figuring that out will require employers, labor and public officials to work together to train and retrain workers for the jobs of the future. Unions have a responsibility to defend the interests of more than just their current members, just as industry has a responsibility to help the next generation of workers prepare for a new type of work. And government has to get communities ready for the changes to come, while also doing a better job of ensuring that the benefits of increased efficiency and productivity aren’t captured just by the employers hiring fewer workers.