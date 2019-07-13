California doesn't get to decide who runs for president

A tax return requirement might sound reasonable to Democrats, but how about a birth certificate? In an obviously political dig at then-President Barack Obama, who had been plagued by birthers throughout his two terms (Trump among them), the Republican-controlled Arizona Legislature in 2011 voted to require presidential candidates to provide birth certificates before they could be included on the state’s ballot. That bill was vetoed. Do we really think that each state should be placing its own new requirements on presidential candidates above and beyond those laid out in the U.S. Constitution? Do we want partisan state legislatures making those decisions based on which presidents they support and which they oppose?