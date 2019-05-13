Rat poison is killing California's mountain lions. We need to act

These pesticides have been a scourge to the small cache of mountain lions trying to survive the urban obstacle course of Los Angeles. In March, the 3-year-old P-47, who at 150 pounds was one of the largest of the L.A. mountain lions being studied by the National Park Service, was found dead. A necropsy revealed internal bleeding in his head and lungs and a cocktail of six different first- and second-generation anticoagulant poisons in his system. The roughly 10-year-old P-41 was found dead from unknown causes in late 2017, also with a mix of first- and second-generation rat poisons in his system. The park service has confirmed that four mountain lions have died of rat poisoning since the agency’s study started in 2002. All told, anticoagulant rodenticide compounds were present in 21 out of 22 local mountain lions that were tested by the park service after they died. The pesticide can also leave the big cats with mange, as Griffith Park’s P-22 experienced. (He recovered from it.)