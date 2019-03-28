Ryan Zinke was an embarrassment as Interior secretary. David Bernhardt would be dangerous

Ryan Zinke was an embarrassment as secretary of the Interior, making headlines for his prolific personal and political use of airplanes and helicopters at government expense, and for various displays of pomposity, such as raising and lowering the flag over department headquarters depending on whether he was in the building. All the while, though, the Trump administration’s business of shrinking national monument lands and opening up precious and sensitive areas to oil drilling and mining was carried out by Zinke’s lower-profile and much more dangerous deputy, oil industry attorney and lobbyist David Bernhardt.