The Supreme Court wrongly blesses a religious symbol on public property

As Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg correctly noted in her dissent: “Soldiers of all faiths are united by their love of country, but they are not united by the cross.” Just as a Star of David would be an unfitting way to honor a Christian who died for his country, she argued, a cross is equally unsuitable for those of other faiths who died defending their nation. “To non-Christians,” Ginsburg wrote, “the state’s choice to display the cross on public buildings or spaces conveys a message of exclusion: It tells them they ‘are outsiders, not full members of the political community.’”