Supreme Court says 40-foot Maryland cross can stand as war memorial

The Supreme Court said Thursday the Constitution does not require tearing down historic monuments just because they feature religious symbols, such as crosses or the Ten Commandments.
In a 7-2 decision, the high court upheld the display of a nearly century old, 40-foot cross at a busy Maryland intersection. The justices ruled that the World War 1 era monument, known as the Peace Cross, can be seen as a war memorial honoring local soldiers and not an unconstitutional promotion of a favored religion.
The court’s opinion stressed the decision was based on history and tradition, and it does not offer encouragement to local and state officials to erect new religious displays on public property. Justices Stephen G. Breyer and Elena Kagan, two of the court’s liberals, concurred in the outcome and said that the decision upholding “the Peace Cross poses no real threat to the values the Establishment Clause serves.” The Establishment Clause of the 1st Amendment prohibits government actions that favor one religion over another.
Speaking for the court, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. said the Maryland cross can be upheld because it serves many purposes.
“The cross is undoubtedly a Christian symbol,” he said. “But that fact should not blind us to everything else that the Bladensburg Cross has come to represent. For some, that monument is a symbolic resting place for ancestors who never returned home. For others, it is a place for the community to gather and honor all veterans and their sacrifices for the nation.”
He added that the age of the cross was a key factor.
“Retaining established, religiously expressive monuments, symbols and practices is quite different from erecting or adopting new ones,” Alito said. “The passage of time gives raise to a strong presumption of constitutionality.”
Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil M. Gorsuch would have gone further and made it nearly impossible for citizens to sue in the court to challenge religious displays.
Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented. Ginsburg said the cross has a “starkly sectarian message” that violates the 1st Amendment’s ban on “an establishment of religion.”
She said the court should enforce a true separation of church and state. “If the aim of the Establishment Clause is genuinely to uncouple government from church, the clause does not permit a display of the character of Bladensburg’s Peace Cross,” she concluded.
For decades, the Supreme Court has struggled to decide whether and under what circumstances local governments may display religious symbols on public property. These have ranged from Christmas displays, including depictions of Jesus’ birth, to granite monuments with the Ten Commandments.
Shortly after Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh took his seat, the court agreed to hear the Maryland cross case in hopes of clarifying the law.
The cross was built with private funds in the early 1920s to honor 49 soldiers who were killed in Europe. Since 1961, however, it has been maintained on public property by the park commission for Maryland and the National Capital area.
About five years ago, three residents said they objected to seeing the cross towering over the intersection when they drove by, and they joined a lawsuit with the American Humanist Assn. They said they did not want the monument to be torn down, but instead moved to private property. They lost before a federal judge, but won a 2-1 ruling from the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia.
“The monument here has the primary effect of endorsing religion and excessively entangles the government in religion,” wrote Judge Stephanie Thacker for the appeals court. “The Latin cross is the core symbol of Christianity. … Therefore, we hold that the purported war memorial breaches the ‘wall of separation between Church and State,’” she said, quoting words of Thomas Jefferson that were adopted by the court in 1947.
In November, the Supreme Court agreed to hear appeals from from the American Legion, which had defended the memorial, and from the regional parks commission.
During the oral argument in American Legion vs. American Humanist Assn., most of the justices said they favored upholding the cross as a war memorial.