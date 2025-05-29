Letters to the Editor: Blame tax cuts, not entitlements, for GOP megabill’s expansion of the deficit

To the editor: Virtually every commentary about the “One Big Beautiful Bill” that passed the House notes the significant expansion of the deficit it creates. Few of them, however, acknowledge the fact that it’s the tax cut part of the bill that is largely responsible for it. Columnist Jonah Goldberg is the latest in a long line of commentators to blame entitlements (i.e. Social Security and Medicare) as the main drivers of the deficit and to make no mention at all of the tax cuts ( “Baby boom, baby bust and the ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’” May 27).

The last time there was a balanced budget in the U.S. was when Bill Clinton was president. That budget was the result of the tax increases he got through Congress during his first year. Funny how no one seems to remember that, instead crediting Newt Gingrich and Republicans for it.

Deficits are the result of the difference between revenue and expenditures. Increasing revenue would reduce or eliminate the deficit but few people are willing to acknowledge that.

Rick McClure, Fontana