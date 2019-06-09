Court-packing isn’t the way to depoliticize the Supreme Court

The Republican-controlled Senate’s treatment of Garland was reprehensible. But enlarging the court as a form of partisan payback would jeopardize the independence of the court and could be a short-lived victory. As Sen. Cory Booker, another Democratic presidential candidate put it: “If Democrats add people when we have an alignment of power, and that’s the totality of our reforms, then it’s clear that Republicans are going to try to do that as well. And one day our grandchildren will ask us: ‘Hey, Granddad, why are there 121 people on the Supreme Court?’”