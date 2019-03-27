Gerrymandering distorts democracy. The Supreme Court should end it

Yet the court has struggled to identify a standard for deciding when a gerrymander violates the Constitution, and some justices have urged that the court stop trying. On Tuesday, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. worried that a multiplicity of redistricting issues “are going to potentially end up in court” if the justices ruled for the challengers. But Justice Elena Kagan said that if the court were to rule that extreme gerrymandering were unconstitutional, “presumably, some actors would change their behavior.” If they didn’t, then, yes, the court would have to step in — just as it has done with redistricting plans that discriminate against racial minorities.