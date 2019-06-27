The Supreme Court declares the sabotage of democracy none of its business

But partisan gerrymanders have a corrosive effect on democracy, enabling those in power to entrench themselves for long periods of time and in excess of their electoral support — so that voters are in effect participating in elections rigged to result in a particular outcome. Lower federal courts had no trouble deciding that the gerrymandered maps deprived some voters of their constitutional rights. But Roberts professed doubt that he and his learned colleagues were capable of bringing similar judgment to bear in a consistent way. Therefore, he concluded, allegations of unconstitutional partisan gerrymandering are “nonjusticiable” — that is, they are incapable of being decided by a court.