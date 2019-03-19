The insanity defense isn’t available in every state. It should be

One of the ironies of the debate over the insanity defense is that the definition of legal insanity is so narrow that it is of no use to many criminal defendants who, while responsible for their actions, also suffer from significant mental problems that likely contributed to their violations of the law. Their problems need to be addressed in other ways, and ideally before they enter the criminal justice system. But for the small number of defendants whose mental diseases do limit their responsibility for their actions, the insanity defense must be available — in every state of the Union.