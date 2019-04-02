Closing the border is yet another bad idea from the Trump administration

The U.S. immigration system is broken, and was long before Trump became president. Congress has failed to meet its responsibility to fix the problems, from updating visa categories and work permits to reconsidering priorities for whom to let in to revamping the immigration courts so that they can handle the work they are charged with performing. But presidents play a role in this, too, and Trump’s failure to make any meaningful moves to work with Congress, or to craft reforms of his own, tells the nation that his interest lies not in fixing immigration, but in narrowing it as far as he possibly can. His draconian policies are inhumane to those he targets, and bad for a nation that owes so much of its success to those who have come here to mesh their futures with ours.