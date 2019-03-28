Healthcare isn't a game. Both parties need to stop playing political football with it

Given how crucial access to care and affordable insurance coverage are to ordinary Americans, it’s troubling that members of both parties seem willing to cynically game the issue in their perennial search for votes. Although there are fundamental differences in how Democrats and Republicans think about healthcare and health insurance, there is broad agreement among lawmakers of both parties about the need to rein in the cost of care and lower insurance premiums, as well as some of the ways to accomplish those goals. There is also a strong consensus — reflecting the overwhelming public support — for protecting the millions of Americans with preexisting conditions against discrimination by insurers.