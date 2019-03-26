The Trump approach to healthcare: Break it and figure out the rest later

O’Connor’s ruling, which is on hold pending the appeal, would dramatically disrupt how tens of millions of Americans obtain healthcare. By the stroke of a pen, it would eliminate the Medicaid eligibility of about 15 million low-income Americans who signed up courtesy of the ACA. It would also throw into turmoil the insurance market that serves roughly 20 million people not covered by an employer’s health insurance plan, eliminating the federal premium subsidies and most of the state exchanges where people shopped for coverage. Beyond that, it would end a host of efforts launched by the ACA to improve quality and cut costs in Medicare and the broader healthcare system.