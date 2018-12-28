Engaging with the world doesn't make Americans 'suckers'

In remarks during his visit to the troops in Iraq last week, Trump suggested that his planned withdrawal from Syria showed that “we’re no longer the suckers, folks.” He complained to reporters: “We are spread out all over the world. We are in countries most people haven’t even heard about. Frankly, it’s ridiculous.” This is more than opposition to prolonged military intervention; it amounts to disdain for all sorts of engagement with other countries, including those with shared values. The U.S. is hardly a sucker for joining an international effort to defeat a threat, and ascertaining whether or not most Americans have heard of a country would be a scary way to determine whether the U.S. should get involved there.