Pardoning Manafort would be unambiguous grounds for impeachment. Take it off the table, Mr. President

Manafort’s actions have contributed to the speculation that a pardon might indeed be on the table. After he was convicted of financial crimes related to his work as a political consultant in Ukraine, he avoided a trial on additional charges by accepting a plea bargain that required him to pledge full cooperation with Mueller. But on Monday the special counsel announced that after Manafort signed his plea agreement, he "committed federal crimes” by lying to the FBI and the special counsel’s office “on a variety of subject matters.”